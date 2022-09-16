BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A recognition of Ely Park Golf Course’s history and some of its greatest golfers is taking place tomorrow.

An Ely Park Celebration is planned for 10 a.m. at the course that sits at the peak of Prospect Mountain, overlooking Binghamton.

In 1909, S. Mills Ely donated the land to the city to create a park. In 1931, work began to create the golf course by the Works Progress Administration, or WPA, using picks, shovels and horse-drawn wagons.

For the past 20 years, self-appointed Ely Park historian Andy Reistetter Jr. has been inducting former professional players, superintendents and avid amateur golfers into a hall of fame of sorts.

He says their list of accomplishments is impressive.

“You’ve got Al Morley, played in 8 PGA Championships, the national tournament. He’d be playing with Tiger Woods if he qualified today. That’s just a tremendous feat that history and the legacy here at Ely Park. People that have come to this municipal golf course and learned the game.”

Reistetter says the celebration is all the more joyous due to the rebirth that has taken place at the municipal course since the city hired Indigo Sports to manage it before last season.

Many golfers have commented on the improvements to the course, the facilities, the restaurant and more.

General Manager Brad Smith says more improvements, including a pavilion and outdoor deck, are planned to grow the number of loyal golfers.

“That’s what is exciting too is to get a lot more loyal people to come up here, changing the culture, changing the reputation, it’s all part of what we’re here to do.”

7 people will join the 22 who have been recognized in previous years.

This year’s class is Billy Phillips, Henry Kachadourian, Frank Lentine, Steve Zulick, and the 3 Kumpon brothers, Don, Al and Paul.

The roughly hour-long ceremony begins tomorrow at 10 a.m.