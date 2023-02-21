ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In the second such case in the same day, an Elmira man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges for trying to sell hundreds of grams of meth and cocaine to another person, according to a U.S. Attorney.

The U.S. Court for the Northern District of New York said that Kevin Walker, 32, pleaded guilty on February 21 for possession and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to the release, the guilty plea stemmed from an incident over a year ago.

Walker admitted to driving from Elmira to Cortland in February 2022 to sell 447 grams of meth. He also admitted to having 137 grams of cocaine in his car, according to the news release.

As a result of the guilty plea, Walker faces $10 million in fines, a prison sentence of 10 years to life, and at least five years of post-release supervision. Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, 2023.

Walker’s guilty plea was the second in one day for similar charges for an Elmira resident. Another Elmira man pleaded guilty in connection to a search of his home in 2022 that found thousands of grams of meth and fentanyl.