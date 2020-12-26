Elmira family remembers son with massive Christmas display

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Christmas decorations show the unique side of a family’s style.

One family in Elmira is spreading holiday cheer with their massive collection of lawn decorations.

Jack and his wife Shirley Morrow have been decorating their home on German Street for over five years now, in memory of their late son.

Throughout the Christmas season, the couple dresses up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, giving out candy canes to children and waving to people who pass by to gaze at the beautiful decorations.

The tradition of decorating the Morrow home began after the passing of their son Jack II. The Morrows also continue to decorate their home to give back to the community by lifting spirits in the neighborhood.

For people that plan to stop by and see the home on the 700 block of German Street, the decorations will be on display until January 2nd.