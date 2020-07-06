Ellis Brothers enjoys first month since reopening June 1st

BINGHAMTON, NY – You can now purchase new furniture from a well known retailer on Court Street.

Ellis Brothers has been back open since June 1st, and has been closely following the guidelines from the CDC.

The downtown Binghamton facility has placed hand sanitizer all over its property, and has mandated that customers and sales representatives wear masks.

The business offers comfortable chairs and couches, and fancy tables, dishes, and clothes.

Home Furnishing Salesperson Barbara Ellis says the store was able to hold onto all of its employees and she’s eager to have the customers back as well.

“It was a very nice thing to be able to open our doors and see our clientele again. In addition to that, we’ve seen a load of new faces. I think a lot of people spend time in their homes during this COVID closedown, and we are anxious to spruce up, to bring new items in and to make their home environment nicer. They are spending more time there,” she says.

Ellis says social distancing is not a difficult task for customers in the store.

The interior of the property is 45,000 square feet.

If you are in the market for new furniture, you can visit their website at http://EllisBrothersFurniture.com.