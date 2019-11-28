Elementary students learn about liquid measurements

BINGHAMTON – Local elementary students are getting the chance to learn how to measure liquids.

MacArthur Elementary students met with Binghamton University Pharmacy students on Monday.

The third graders were divided into groups and then given lessons by the college students about drugs and medication.

Students then learned how to measure liquids using hand sanitizer.

MacArthur Elementary 3rd grade teacher Jackie Coleman says the timing for the lesson was perfect.

“We’re studying right now measurement and mathematics and they’re measuring liquids with graduated cylinders. When our kids came in today, our objective is actually right on the board, it says ‘I can measure liquids’ so it was a perfect fit for us and that was just kind of by chance so that was very lucky,” she says.

The pharmacy students also helped children understand the difference between medication and candy.

The 3rd graders also learned a little bit about what a pharmacist does every day, and essential math and science.