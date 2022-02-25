ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul ended a mandate pausing elective surgeries in New York State. The decision comes as COVID cases continue to drop regionwide.
Some hospitals in the Finger Lakes Region say this could bring a rise in demand, after many procedures were delayed during the omicron surge.
All the stressors hospitals are currently facing: staffing shortages, capacity concerns and COVID cases — have a trickle down to our local OR’s.
Dr. Matthew Miller, Senior Director of Perioperative Services at URMC, says they’ve been able to keep up with surgeries for life or death situations.
But elective procedures have been on a backlog since the start of the pandemic.
“The stress is the uncertainty,” he said. “For the patients who would like some more concrete answers, rather than, ‘we think we’ll be able to do it in a few weeks but we don’t know anything can happen.'”
It’s the same situation for UR Thompson Health in Canandaigua. CEO Michael F. Stapleton Jr. say they’ve been maintaining life-or-death surgeries well. But elective surgeries, are on a backlog.
“Optical surgeries, eye surgeries, right, cataract surgeries are on a huge backlog,” Stapleton said.
Stapleton says they lifted a pause on elective surgeries a few weeks ago, and have five out of six operating rooms up and running again. But when it comes to getting enough beds and staff, they’re still working on it.
“We need to build that back,” he said. “Still have a lot of patients in hospital beds who don’t need to be, they need to be in a nursing home but there’s not enough nursing home capacity in our region, so that backs us up.”
Both doctors say there’s no telling when things will feel normal again.
But they’re asking the public to not delay getting the help you need. They say the care is there, and there is hope about the days ahead.
“We’re still delivering very high level of care,” Stapleton said.
“We have been creating access to every surgery that needs to happen now we have been creative in expanding our access,” Dr. Miller said.
FEMA crews have been assisting URMC with post-surgical care needs. They’ll be in Rochester for a few more weeks.
URMC representatives issued the following statement Thursday, saying in part:
Today Gov. Hochul lifted remaining restrictions on non-essential surgeries statewide due to falling COVID case numbers and hospitalizations. At multiple points during the pandemic, both state-imposed and self-imposed moratoriums have been placed on non-essential surgeries at UR Medicine hospitals. These actions were critical to preserving hospital capacity for patients who were acutely ill with both COVID and non-COVID related conditions. At the same time, we recognized that access to surgical care during these periods was essential to the health and well-being of our patients and the community at large. There are 100 operating rooms across the six UR Medicine hospitals and three ambulatory surgery centers. We have worked hard to leverage our system’s capacity by shifting procedures and load balancing across facilities to best meet our patients’ needs. Despite these efforts, the state’s moratoriums on elective surgeries – along with ongoing staffing challenges – have created an excess of deferred cases. We are focused on ensuring that anyone who needs surgery has access to care as quickly as possible, but ask for patience as we continue to expand surgical capacity across the UR Medicine system to meet demand.