VESTAL, NY – Elderwood Village in Vestal celebrated a milestone for one of its residents today.

Jeanette Cummings, a Rochester native, was born on this day back in 1922.

Cummings spent most of her life in Rochester until moving to Binghamton fairly recently.

She was the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters.

Members from Donna Lupardo’s office, Jason Garnar’s office, Fred Akshar’s office, and the Town of Vestal Supervisor each gave Cummings a proclamation to remember this day.

Residents at Elderwood came to wish Cummings a happy birthday and eat some cake.

Cummings daughter and grandson were there to celebrate with her as well.