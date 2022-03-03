JOHNSON CITY, NY – While many local leaders showed up today to praise the E-J Victory project, a group of protesters made their opposition known outside.

More than a dozen members of the Carpenters Union Chapter 277 carried picket signs and chanted slogans in protest of one of the project’s subcontractors.

According to the union, General Contractor LeChase has hired Fox Building Group of Syracuse to do the framing and drywall.

According to Syracuse.com, Fox’s sister company General Interior Systems and owner Jeff Mento were ordered in 2014 to pay nearly $400,000 dollars in back wages after falsely classifying his workers and independent contractors.

Carpenters 277 alleges that Fox is engaging in similar illegal tactics such as paying its workers with cash.

A phone message left for Mento was not returned in time for the newscast.

Paulus says LeChase has hired several reputable local subcontractors to work on the project.