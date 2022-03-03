JOHNSON CITY, NY – An enormous run-down factory building that’s a relic of our area’s manufacturing past is being transformed into a symbol of Johnson City’s rebirth.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning outside of the Endicott-Johnson Victory building in the village as a 40 million dollar project to transform the former shoe factory into luxury apartments is underway.

Paulus Development is building off the success of the nearby Ansco Camera Factory project in Binghamton that has been at full capacity since it opened in 2019.

The E-J Victory Factory, as it will be known, will have 156 market rate apartments on the second, third and fourth floors with indoor parking on the ground level.

President Matthew Paulus says the building has great bones and the goal is to honor and celebrate its history.

“Once constructed, the Victory Building will majestically represent this community’s historic manufacturing greatness and the new economic opportunities available in the Village of Johnson City, County of Broome and Southern Tier region of New York State,” says Paulus.

The plan is to market the apartments to young professionals as well as medical residents at Wilson Hospital and graduate students at the B-U’s Health Sciences Campus, both within walking distance in the village.

Mayor Marty Meaney says the combination of the Victory Building, the investments by Binghamton University and UHS’s planned major expansion at Wilson mean bright days for the village’s future.

“All 4 of my grandparents immigrated from Europe with the mantra ‘Which way E-J?’ That brought so many people to our community. I think maybe now, people are going to say, ‘Which way Johnson City?’ because it’s an exciting time right now,” says Meaney.

The 60 foot wide, 750 foot long structure was built by E-J workers in 1919 and 1920 using hand-mixed concrete.

The 275,000 square foot structure was named Victory in honor of the U-S victory in World War 1 and has sat vacant for about 40 years.

Amenities will include a community room, fitness room, business tech center, pet spa and large outdoor green space behind the building.

Once the apartments are finished, Paulus will turn its attention to finding commercial tenants for the 5th and top floor.

To follow the project, visit VictoryLofts.com.