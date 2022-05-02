JOHNSON CITY, NY – Today marks the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr today.



Those who observed Ramadan fasted from dawn to dusk every day for 30 days.



Meaning no food, water, or intimacy within that time.



Ramadan is a time to reflect on spirituality and to step into the shoes of someone in need.



Eid is a day for Muslims to come together as a community and surround themselves with friends, family, food, and festivities.



Many are already looking forward to next year’s celebration.

Mus’ab Azam says: “Everyone feels sad that Ramadan ended. Cause it’s not a hard month, it’s a month that everyone looks forward to. It’s a month that everyone can’t wait for, it’s a month that everyone prepares for. Throughout the year they wait for that month. So when you’re leaving Ramadan, when Ramadan is ending, you feel sadness inside yourself that this great holy month is ending and you can’t wait for the next one to start again next year.”

Following a morning prayer, some festivities included bounce houses, balloon blowing competitions, and tasty food.



Today’s celebration at the Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier took over 50 volunteers and five days to prepare.



There were roughly 3 thousand people in attendance.