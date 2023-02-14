BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak is reminding the community that it’s not too late to help keep notorious killer James Wales behind bars.

Wales was convicted of the rape and murder of 12 year-old Cheri Ann Lindsey in 1984 when the girl was out collecting for her paper route.

He was sentenced to 33⅓ years to life in prison and has his 4th parole board hearing coming up in March.

Every year, the Broome County DA’s Office works to ensure that Wales spends the rest of his life in prison.

You can too by sending a letter via mail or email to the Wende Correctional Facility.

Address: Attn: Guidance Unit, Wende Correctional Facility, 3040 Wende Road, Alden, NY 14004

Email: doccs.sm.Wende.Official.Letters@doccs.ny.gov.

“It’s still not too late to join David & Jean Lindsey (Cheri’s parents). Make your voice heard. Contact New York State Parole and oppose the release of murderer James Wales,” said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

Wales’ DIN # is 84C1060.