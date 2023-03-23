BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The attention to the dangers of contact sports, spotlighted by the serious injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, has some calling for restrictions for young kids.

Ron Siwiec is the founder of the Youth Safe Sports Alliance, which he says is filing for its official non-profit status.

Siwiec started the organization to highlight the possible consequences of youth participating in contact sports, specifically, tackle football.

He says his goal with starting the Safe Sports Alliance is to educate people, specifically parents and coaches about the dangers of tackle football, and to offer safe alternatives.

“They’re at an age, in peewee football for example, when their brain is most at danger. We’ve got millions of children playing tackle football and there’s a danger of them having lifelong consequences from the sport.”

Siwiec recently shared his efforts with the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club.

He says one State Assemblyman has proposed legislation that would prohibit tackle football in New York for those under the age of 12.

Siwiec suggests a switch to flag football, or encourage kids to play “brain friendly” sports such as baseball, basketball, tennis, swimming, or track.