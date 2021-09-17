Edward Jones opens Town of Union office

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another ribbon cutting ceremony took place for a fortune 500 company.

Edward Jones just opened up a office in the Town of Union.

Edward Jones provides financial services in the U.S.

The firm has nearly 19 thousand financial advisors serving more than 7 million clients.

This new office space is home to 5 financial advisors, making this a multi-advisor office.

Matthew Feldman is a financial advisor with Edward Jones and he says it’s exciting for them to be back.

“Just between our office we have over 25 years experience. This is a culminations of local professionals that are moving to this office that have a lot of experience in the community. We’re all from the Broome County Area,” says Feldman.

The space for Edward Jones has been in the works for about a year and a half now says Feldman.

He says its critical to have support and infrastructure and he believes that Broome County is heading in the right direction.

