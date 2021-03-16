Edmeston Boy Takes Lead to Raise Money for Cancer Research

EDMESTON, NY — In a mission to fight childhood cancer, 9-year-old Drew Telesky of Edmeston, with the help of his father, shaved his head as part of the Norwich St. Baldrick’s event, helping him to raise over $3,500.

“Not all kids are as lucky as me,” Telesky said. “I want to do what I can to help the ones who need it most.”

The virtual event raised over $30,000 in total.

Telesky’s actions inspired his father’s coworkers at NYCM Insurance, a sponsor of the event, to give and participate, the company said.

Special Investigation Unit Vice President, Jim Potts promised to shave his head when Drew hit his original goal of raising $2000, which he then did after the goal was passed.

“For a nine-year-old to be participating in something like this is just amazing,” said Potts.

Telesky said he would participate again next year, and would love for more people to join him.