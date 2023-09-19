(WIVT/WBGH) – After turning his father’s small business into a national empire, Binghamton-native Ed Stack is being recognized for his leadership skills and powerful impact on the retail industry.

The National Retail Federation has announced that DICK’S Sporting Goods Executive Chairman Ed Stack has been named the 2024 recipient of The Visionary award. The Visionary award is presented to an outstanding retail leader each year. The federation has chosen Stack for his dedication to his company as he led Dick’s from a bait and tackle shop to a Fortune 500 company.

“Starting his retail career at a young age, Ed Stack has led DICK’S Sporting Goods through decades of remarkable growth with tremendous business acumen and ingenuity,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “His story demonstrates how retail is unmatched in opportunity. Throughout his tenure, Ed has stood by his convictions and dedication to making a difference, and NRF is honored to recognize him with The Visionary award.”

Originally founded in 1948 in Binghamton by his father Richard, Stack and his siblings bought Dick’s Sporting Goods in 1984. At the time, only two retail locations existed. Now, Dick’s serves athletes across more than 850 stores. Stack served as the chairman and chief executive officer from 1984 through January 2021.

“I have spent my life in retail, and I am honored and humbled to be recognized as The Visionary by the National Retail Federation,” Stack said. “This recognition is on behalf of the more than 50,000 associates with DICK’S Sporting Goods who have helped build the company over the last 75 years.”

Stack will participate in a fireside chat with Shay on January 14 at the NRF 2024: Retail Big Show.

Since 2015, the NRF Foundation Honors has raised funds to support the NRF Foundation’s work highlighting retail as an industry of opportunity. The event celebrates leaders in retail and also features the presentation of the NRF Foundation’s undergraduate scholarships.

Past recipients of The Visionary award include Lowe’s Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison; Target Board Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell; former Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass; Nike Chairman, President and CEO Mark Parker; Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon; and Levi Strauss & Co. President and CEO Chip Bergh.

The National Retail Federation works to support the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer and the NRF works to empower the industry that powers the economy.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is the national leader in sporting goods supplies. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, they work to empower and equip all athletes. Dick’s is a long-time champion for youth sports as well and works to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program.