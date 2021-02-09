Economic Forecast and Building BC Awards

BINGHAMTON, NY – The local business community still has some uncertainty to work through as it transitions from pandemic response to pandemic recovery.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber held a hybrid version of its annual Economic Forecast breakfast today at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton with a limited number of guests in attendance and everyone else joining by Zoom.

M&T Bank Regional Economist Gary Keith says it’s his most difficult year to predict yet due to COVID’s ongoing impact on business shut downs and restrictions.

Last year, Keith gave his rosiest forecast of the Greater Binghamton economy to date and he says many of those fundamentals remain strong.

However, he says the pandemic’s effects have been wildly uneven, devastating certain sectors like leisure and hospitality and brick-and-mortar retail.

Chamber President and CEO Stacey Duncan says contingency planning and relationships with suppliers, vendors and customers are key.

“So much of our recovery and I think why we’ll do well here to recover, is we are a community of relationships and networks and supporting one another. So, I think we’ve really shown how we can rally during this time and come back stronger,” says Duncan.

The Chamber also announced the winners of its 4 Building B-C Awards.

Beer Tree Brew received the Transformative Award for the creation of its second location, The Factory, at the Oakdale Mall.

The company originally sought space to expand its production and packaging facilities, but then realized the former Sears building offered a great location for a second tap room and restaurant.

Co-Founder Chris Rhoades says Beer Tree went from being able to brew 2,000 barrels at a time to 12,000 barrels.

“We’re starting to get more nationwide and we have a couple of opportunities overseas. This facility has really kind of let us expand our horizons a little bit and push our brand and our product out further than we ever thought we could,” says Rhoades.

Other recipients include Scorpion Security Products of Vestal with the Innovative Award.

Tom and Kathryn Sheredy , owners of 250 Main Street in Johnson City, with the Restorative Award.

And the Individual Award went to Ron Kweller, who along with his partners, has opened 3 successful restaurants in downtown Binghamton, The Colonial, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox.

Watch Duncan’s full interview below: