Economic Empowerment Cookout helps recognize Black community

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local Black business owners gathered today to showcase their goods and services.

The Economic Empowerment Cookout started today at noon and will run until 7 at American Legion Post 80 on Main Street in Binghamton.

The event features around 20 different business with 3 food vendors and a variety of goods including t-shirts, candles, artwork and more.

Owner of Khonsu Fragrance Sabrina Edic says this is a great opportunity to showcase her candles and wax melts, which she typically sells online.

Edic’s business is new, born out of the pandemic, and she is working on expanding it.

“Personally there is companies I’ve never heard of that now like, I’m planning a wedding I’ve got a caterer that I can look into, my dog groomer is here, that’s super exciting. And it really opens up to these businesses that even I didn’t know existed and kind of generates more small business revenue in town rather than the chains that exist,” says Edic.

The event came to be due to the Facebook group Support Black Business 607, which was started by Sulaiminah Burns a few months ago.

The group lets different business owners post pictures and links to their products, as well as encourages consumers to ask questions about where to go for certain things.

Photographer Yohance Bailey says the group has been instrumental in helping his new business grow, often sharing his photos every other day.

“It’s so amazing to see all these artisans, and people who are into all types of businesses on Support Black Business 607. The opportunity and the ability to network is boundless,” says Bailey.

The event will run until 7 and there’s free barbeque, including vegan options, in the parking lot.

To learn more about Edic’s and Bailey’s businesses, and to see what other Black owned businesses have set up shop in Broome County, you can visit Support Black Business 607 on Facebook.