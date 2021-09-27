EBI closes last location in Vestal

VESTAL, NY – A career and technical school that had been around for over 160 years has closed up shop.

Elmira Business Institute, which had rebranded itself E-B-I Career College, vacated the Vestal Executive Park when its lease ran out at the end of August.

At the start of the pandemic, the school was forced to switch to remote instruction.

E-B-I offered courses in accounting, office technology, and business administration.

Originally located in Elmira, it opened its Vestal campus in 2003 and later closed its Elmira operation in 2018.