BINGHAMTON, NY – As COVID-19 numbers decrease, a number of events make their return to our area.

It’s never been easier to eat and drink your way through Greater Binghamton than with these eatBing spring, summer and fall events.

Spring Restaurant Week will return on March 28 and run through April 7th. Diners will be able to try out different dishes at a number of local restaurants with special deals.

The Wine and Tapas Tour is also back, taking place on June 22nd. More information to come on that.

The Martini Walk has also been scheduled for July 23rd.

And finally, ring in fall with a second Restaurant Week, which will be held from September 13 to September 22nd.