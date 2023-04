Photo courtesy of Roberson Museum from the 2022 event.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, April 8th, Roberson Museum and Science Center is hosting an “Easter Eggstravaganza” from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The kid-friendly event will feature Easter-themed crafts and activities, as well as an Easter egg hunt (rain or shine).

There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny from 12 to 1.

You can reserve tickets at roberson.org or by calling 607-772-0660.

They are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, and free for Roberson members.