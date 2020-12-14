East side house comes down

BINGHAMTON, NY – A house on Binghamton’s east side is being torn down today as part of a continuing effort to remove blight from the city.

This building on Gaylord Street was taken down after falling into a state of disrepair, and was demolished by workers at Gorick Construction.

The property had been vacant for some time, and neighboring residents had started filing complaints about it.

This is 1 of 9 properties that the city will demolish over the next couple of weeks.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says it saves the city money to take properties down when they become this bad.

“Blight is something that I think is very personal to individual residents because everyone has an example that they can point to on their street or in their neighborhood. When you are able to eradicate that, it’s a source of release and joy for the residents,” says David.

The total cost of these latest 9 demolition projects is around 242 thousand dollars, according to the Mayor’s office.

The last house will make 120 total blighted buildings removed since 2014.

Once the demolitions are complete, the properties will be turned into vacant lots for purchase by neighboring homeowners, or be used for flood hazard mitigation.