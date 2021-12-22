BINGHAMTON, NY – Members of the National Junior Honor Society at Binghamton’s East Middle School are working to make certain everyone has enough to eat during the holidays.

The junior honor society organized a school-wide non-perishable food collection drive that brought in over one-thousand items.

On Monday, they delivered them to the Traci CARES food pantry at Benjamin Franklin Elementary.

Eighth grader Justina Murcado is a Franklin graduate.

“We chose to do it because there’s a lot of people in need who could really use some food. To help the community,” she said.

Murcado says a competition was held to see which blocks of students from each grade could raise the most food.