BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, April 22nd, is Earth Day, and Ross Park is hosting a festival to celebrate.

“Earth Fest” will last from 10 to 2 and take place throughout the Discovery Center and Ross Park Zoo campus.

Dozens of local organizations will be on hand to help children learn about the importance of investing in our planet.

The rain or shine event will feature opportunities to take hikes; learn about birds, bugs, and the endangered monarch butterfly; make bird feeders and recycled art; turn t-shirts into tote bags; and observe a chainsaw exhibition by Mark Watson as he creates art from a fallen tree.

Admission is pay-what-you-can for not-yet-members and free for members.

Brenda Myers, Executive Director of The Discovery Center, says, “Ross Park is the perfect location to hold our 2023 Earth Fest. Our partners from across the Southern Tier have planned wonderful hands-on activities for our children and families to learn more about caring for our precious planet.”

For more information, click here.





