BINGHAMTON, NY- After canceling in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, it’s finally making its return this April.

Earth Fest is Saturday, April 23 from 10 to 3 at the SUNY Broome Student Center, 907 Upper Front Street, Binghamton.

Earth Day Southern Tier is partnering with SUNY Broome, the Binghamton Zoo and Ross Park and the Roberson Museum and Science Center to put on this event.

Earth Day Southern Tier’s mission is to increase public education and awareness of environmental concerns and the programs, products, and technology available to green the Southern Tier and planet.

Each venue involved is offering discounts if you show up with a stamp from any of the other two venues: the Roberson Museum or the Binghamton Zoo.

They are offering $2 off their ticket price and you can even get a free admission to Earth Fest.

Visit the website to register or participate.