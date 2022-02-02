JOHNSON CITY – No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire on Johnson City’s Southside that damaged a 2 family home.

J-C Fire responded to the blaze at 51 Union Street just before 3:30 A-M and determined that 3 people were trapped inside the upstairs apartment.

Firefighters made a daring rescue, entering the home and leading a man, woman and child to the first floor where they discovered that their exit out the back was blocked by flames.

The firefighters used a first floor window to help the family escape to safety.

Binghamton and Endicott fire departments were called in to assist and the fire was extinguished within just over an hour of the call.

The family was evaluated at Wilson Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators determined that the fire was started by smoking materials that were improperly disposed of on the back porch.