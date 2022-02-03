BINGHAMTON, NY – A new exhibition that explores the future of electronic waste in our community has inspired another art form.

“The World After Us: Imaging techno-aesthetic futures” is currently on display at the Binghamton University Art Museum.

The show features art work from University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Art and Technology Professor Nathaniel Stern.

Stern takes discarded electronic devices from the past century and infuses them with living plants as a way of imagining how nature might reclaim them some day.

Curator Claire Kovacs says it prompts viewers to contemplate what becomes of their e-waste in a way that is playfully serious and seriously playful.

“One thing that I’ve noticed and that Nathaniel’s noticed about this exhibition is that as people wander around, they’ll see things they’ve used before. ‘Oh, that looks like my phone,’ or ‘That look like my T.V. that we used to have growing up.’ Really starting to think, ‘Well, what happened to that?'” says Kovacs.

The exhibition has spawned a dance performance titled “What Remains” choreographed by theater graduate student Rene Neville.

Using a multi-generational dance company made up of both community members and B-U students, Neville portrays circuits in a circuit board, our relationships with our devices and our obsession with our smart phones through dances performed in the gallery.

Neville says she’s inspired by visual art.

“I’m always inspired by putting dance into site-specific spaces as well. And bringing dance out of the traditional theater stage, a theatrical stage and putting it into a different venue,” says Neville.

Stern and some of his students hung the custom installation on the museum’s giant wall and will return for a closing reception on March 10th.

90 percent of the plants in the exhibition were grown in the B-U greenhouses.

Other displays show the impact of frying or eroding devices.

The B-U Art Museum is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4, remaining open until 7 on Thursdays.

“What Remains” will be performed twice this Saturday at 1 and 2:30 followed by brief talkbacks.

Masks are required.