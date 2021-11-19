Dutchess County man in tricky situation following deer sighting

FILE: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAURENS, NY – New York State Police responded to a call of a vehicle in an unusual location on Thursday.

A 56 year-old of Hopewell Junction, New York, was driving in Laurens when a deer crossed his path shortly before 3:30 in the afternoon.

He swerved to avoid hitting the deer, going off the roadway into a pond.

He was not injured, and police were able to get his vehicle out of the water.

The police remind everyone to stay in your lane and break firmly should a deer enter the road, and you should never swerve.

If you hit a deer, you should pull off to the side of the road when safe, turn on your hazard lights and stay at the car.

Call local police if you need assistance.