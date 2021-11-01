Dunkin’ to begin serving new holiday drinks Nov. 3

(WWTI) — The holiday spirit is returning to Dunkin’ early this year.

Dunkin’ announced on Monday that it will celebrate an early holiday reveal on November 3. The coffeehouse chain will debut a full lineup of new and returning seasonal beverages, new bakery and snaking options, and a highly anticipated new holiday cup to kick off the season.

New drinks this year will include a Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and White Mocha Hot Chocolate. Returning will be the popular Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte.

Dunkin’s New Holiday Blend Coffee will be available at restaurants nationwide. From November 3 to December 1, medium Holiday Blend Coffee will be available for $2 at participating stores.

The chain will also introduce Pancake Minis to its menu. This feature will include six mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits, served warm with a side of syrup. New food also includes a Cranberry Orange Muffin, available for a limited time.

Additionally, beginning November 3, Dunkin’ customers will be invited to donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Funds raised through this campaign will be donated to kids battling hunger or illness this holiday season. Guests who donate in-store will be given a light bulb-shaped sticker that will be displayed in the restaurant and a coupon for donuts. This will run through November 30.