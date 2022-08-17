BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local Dunkin’ branches recently participated in a one-day national campaign that raised over $1 Million to support children’s hospitals throughout the country.

On May 25th, $1 from every iced coffee purchase supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation which works to bring joy to kids battling illness.

In one day, Dunkin’s across the Southern Tier were able to raise $5,000 that has been donated to UHS pediatrics.

The local franchises celebrated the grant at the Dunkin’ restaurant located at 3000 Vestal Parkway East in Vestal.

“When children are faced with extreme hardship like battling a severe illness, it robs them of the joys of childhood. It was amazing to see the outpouring of support from our guests to help make a difference for these kids,” said Mayur Kaneria, Southern Tier Dunkin’ Franchisee. “As Dunkin’ franchisees, it is so important for us to give back to the communities we serve and show them we are here to keep them running beyond their daily Dunkin’ run. We are thrilled to support our local hospital partners throughout the country and help them create joyful experiences that allow their patients to still be kids.”

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation you can visit their website here.