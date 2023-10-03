BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Dunkin’ is rewarding educators across the nation this Thursday for their dedication to shaping young minds both inside and outside of the classroom.

In honor of World Teachers’ Day, Dunkin’ is treating school personnel to free coffee. On October 5, at any point in the day, teachers, college professors, principals, counselors, and everyone in between can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee at any participating Dunkin’ location in the Southern Tier.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Levi Pascher. “We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.”

No purchase is required, and coffees are limited to one per guest.