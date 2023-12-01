VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Over 150 people stood outside of the next generation Dunkin’ location this morning to earn a free coffee.

Dunkin’ officially cut the ribbon at the grand reopening of its next generation store located at 3000 Vestal Parkway East.

Guests got to spin a prize wheel to win free merchandise and earn special deals.

The newly remodeled building employs 25 crew members, and features the company’s new, modern design and atmosphere.

The franchisee, Mayur Kaneria says that as part of the next generation design, Dunkin’s signature cold beverages will now be served through a tap system.

“So, the biggest add is our tap system for our cold brew and iced coffee and iced teas and whatnot. This is a new feature that Dunkin’, with our next gen locations that they offered. So, it’s very exciting. It’s all visible, they make drinks in front of you, so that’s the biggest change,” said Kaneria.

During the grand opening, Dunkin contributed a $3,000 check to Make-A-Wish of Central New York.

Kaneria says to be on the lookout for Dunkin’ giveaways at Binghamton University sporting events.