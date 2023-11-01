CHICOPEE, MA (WWLP) — Move over pumpkin spice, it’s holiday season now that Dunkin’ has unveiled its new and comeback fan favorites.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, Dunkin’ is offering a free classic donut with any drink purchase every Wednesday through December 27.

The seasonal best-seller, Cookie Butter Cold Brew is back, with notes of brown sugar and buttery cookies, topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and cookie butter crumbles.

All new this year is the Spiced Cookie Coffee, which tastes like oatmeal cookies in a cup with brown sugar, vanilla flavors and oat milk.

In addition to the new coffee flavor, Dunkin’ now has Loaded Hash Browns which comes with hash browns, warm cheddar queso, a hint of jalapeno and crispy crumbled bacon all in a cup.

Other holiday lattes include the Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate. Then, the holiday sprinkles will take over the classic chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry frosted donuts beginning Nov. 29.

November Dunkin’ Rewards for members:

$1 Medium Hot Coffee

Free Medium Cold Brew with purchase

Free Medium Hot or Iced Chai Latte with purchase

2X points on Wake-Up Wraps®

Boosted Dunkin’ Rewards Members can unlock 3X points by ordering ahead on Wednesdays.**

Order ahead through the mobile app on Mondays to earn 100 bonus points

Celebrate National Espresso Day from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 with 4X points on all espresso beverages

Customers who donate $1 through Nov. 30 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Dunkin’ locations will also receive a $1 Medium Hot Coffee coupon for their next visit.