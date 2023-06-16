BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Earlier this week, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation announced that $36,000 is being granted to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to bring joy to kids in the Southern Tier.

The Foundation is hosting celebrations across the country and delivering the $1.6 million in funds raised on Dunkin Iced Coffee Day to children’s hospitals. According to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, with this grant, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital will enhance its art therapy program, which helps improve the emotional, psychological and physical well-being of pediatric patients and their families.

“Children battling illness are often unable to experience the simple joys of childhood, and our guests and franchisees teamed up to make a difference for kids in hospitals across the country,” Southern Tier Dunkin’ Franchisee Mayur Kaneria said. “I am so proud to be part of a franchise community that recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve, and I am thrilled that together we are able to help the kids at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, brightening even their toughest of days.”

These grants will help fund the hospital’s child life programming. Which includes art, music and therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, also adding electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps. The summer camps provide joyful experiences and environments for the patients and their families. The funds also support interactive play, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, and the staffing of child life specialists.

Dunkin’ and its franchisees say they are trying to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids facing hunger or illness. Since its start in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to national and local nonprofits.