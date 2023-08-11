BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Dunkin’ partnered with Special Olympics New York on Friday for the “Go for the Gold” charitable campaign to raise awareness and funds for the athletes it supports in the community.

Special Olympics New York athletes and law enforcement partners came together to collect donations at more than a dozen Southern Tier locations that will go towards the cost of athletic training and future competitions. As a thank you for donating to the organization, Dunkin’ handed out coupons for a free donut.

The fundraising event will support the organization’s year-round efforts to provide sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. All contributions generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Southern Tier families.

“Each year, hundreds of our champions in law enforcement and our friends at Dunkin’ come together to celebrate our athletes and raise funds in the name of inclusion and community. We are so grateful for their support and that of Dunkin’ customers,” said Special Olympics New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman.

Special Olympics New York athlete Michael Szabelski (left) and New York State Trooper Jack Duong (right) collect donations at the Dunkin’ restaurant at 1315 Upper Front Street in Binghamton during the “Go for the Gold” event on Friday, August 11. Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement partners to collect donations at more than a dozen participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Southern Tier to help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions. All contributions generated from the campaign support Special Olympics New York programs for Southern Tier families.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 42,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with more than 200 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.

“Dunkin’ is honored to once again team up with Special Olympics New York to help raise funds for such an important program that touches the lives of so many in our area,” said Southern Tier Dunkin’ Franchisee Mayur Kaneria. “We’re very proud of our Southern Tier athletes and we thank our generous Dunkin’ customers for helping us support them.”

“Even champions need champions,” Hengsterman said.