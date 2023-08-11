BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Dunkin’ Donuts teamed up with Special Olympics New York to “Go for the Gold” and raise awareness and funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Today all over Broome County, Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement to collect donations at more than a dozen Dunkin’ locations. The donations will go to support the cost for athletic training and future Special Olympics competitions.

The athletes, coaches and local law enforcement stood outside in the drive through and took cash donations in a “Go for the Gold” bucket. Dunkin’ provided guests with a coupon for a free donut as a thank you for donating.

Multi-Unit Manager for Dunkin’ Donuts, Fred DeVita says the proceeds made today will help these athletes get the chance to showcase their talent and skill.

“I have coached baseball and done some stuff with some kids who are autistic and things like that. Then I get to see these athletes, meet them and watch their competitions and get on a personal level with them, but it just feels great to give back to the community,” said DeVita.

DeVita says that one of the locations has already raised over $1,300 in donations, and that last year they raised $51,000 across all their locations.

He says if you missed your chance to donate today, you can scan the Q-R code at certain Dunkin’ Donuts locations or donate directly to Special Olympics New York at specialolympcs-ny.org