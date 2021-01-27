Dunkin Donuts makes donations to local non profits

SOUTHERN TIER – Dunkin is donating $10,000 worth of gift cards to support frontline medical personnel as well as those helping to feed the hungry.

The coffee, donut and sandwich chain is giving $5,000 worth of the cards to the UHS Foundation and $2,500 worth to Arnot Health in Elmira to give to healthcare workers treating COVID patients.

It also gave another $2,500 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to distribute to its volunteers.

Dunkin’ also donated 250 pounds of coffee to the organizations.