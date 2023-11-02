BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Dunkin’ has announced its earnings from the 2023 edition of its annual Star Donut charity campaign.

Last week, Dunkin’ revealed that its restaurants throughout the Southern Tier raised $81,204 for Make-A-Wish Central New York. From September 1 to September 12, guests who donated $1 to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkin’ across the community received a special Make-A-Wish Star Donut to say “thank you” for their generosity.

The Star Donut campaign has raised more than $825,000 for Make-A-Wish chapters in Upstate New York since it began 11 years ago.

“Dunkin’ is honored to support Make-A-Wish Central New York through our annual Star Donut campaign,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Levi Pascher. “Make-A-Wish is so important to the children and families in our community, and we were pleased to provide Southern Tier residents with a special treat in support of such a great cause. We would like to thank all of our valued guests who joined us to make this year’s Star Donut campaign such a success.”

Make-A-Wish Central New York’s works to make the life-changing wishes of children with critical illnesses come true throughout 15 counties in Upstate N.Y. The organization has granted more than 2,000 wishes since its inception in 1985.

“We are beyond grateful for the 11-year Star Donut campaign and our relationship with Southern Tier Dunkin’ franchise owners,” said Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann. “They and their generous patrons make wishes come true for critically ill children in our 15-county footprint. There is no greater joy than knowing you’ve put a smile on the faces and given hope to these kids and their families. Together, we are creating life-changing wish experiences. Wishes run on Dunkin’!”

For more information on Make-A-Wish Central New York, visit cny.wish.org.