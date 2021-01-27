Dunkin’ donates $10,000 in gift cards to frontline healthcare workers, volunteers in the Southern Tier

(WETM) – Dunkin’ Donuts announced they will donate $10,000 in gift cards to frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in the Southern Tier.

Among the recipients are several local healthcare facilities, including $5,000 for the UHS Foundation and $2,500 for Arnot Health, which will distribute the Dunkin’ gifts cards to frontline workers.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier will receive $2,500 in Dunkin’ gift cards for its volunteers, as well as nearly 250 pounds of coffee.

The Southern Tier donation is one component of an overall $62,500 commitment by Dunkin’ to keep frontline workers and volunteers throughout upstate New York fueled in their daily fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Dunkin is honored to continue to support those who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Stensland, field marketing manager for Dunkin’. “Since March, these brave men and women have been doing everything they can to ensure people in their community are safe and healthy. Our mission here at Dunkin’ is to do whatever we can to make sure these workers and volunteers are fueled and focused during their daily fight against this invisible enemy.”