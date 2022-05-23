Customers can enjoy a refreshing, energizing coffee, while benefiting kids around the country.

Dunkin Donuts announced that it will host National Iced Coffee day on Wednesday, May 25.



One Dollar from every iced coffee sold will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Since its inception in 2006, the charity has raised over thirty-seven-million dollars to national and local non-profits.



Dunkin says one-hundred percent of the funds raised from the Binghamton locations, will be given to UHS Pediatrics.