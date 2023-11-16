DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A non-instructional employee of the Dryden Central School District, 35-year-old John Dapp of Harford, was arrested by New York State Police and charged with child pornography possession.

The allegations against Dapp were made on Nov. 13 and the following day, the District was notified of the charge by NYSP, according to a letter from Joshua Bacigalupi, superintendent of the Dryden Central School District.

“The Safety and well-being of our students, staff and the entire school community are of paramount importance to us. We take any accusations of misconduct extremely seriously and fully commit to aiding a thorough and impartial investigation to the best of our ability,” stated Bacigalupi.

Dapp has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. According to Bacigalupi, Dapp’s position did not require direct contact with students.

There is no indication that any student from the school was a victim, according to Agnieszka Dembinska, the public information officer for New York State Police Troop C.

State Police officially charged Dapp with Posession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class E felony.