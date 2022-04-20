BROOME COUNTY – If you still need water and dry ice as you wait for the power to come back, you have another chance.

Starting at 11 on Wednesday morning, you can pick up water and dry ice at the following locations:

Conklin Fire Station, 1034 Conklin Rd., Conklin

Deposit Fire Station, 130 Second St., Deposit

Lisle Fire Station, 9090 Main St. Lisle

Union Center Fire Station, 1811 Union Center Maine Hwy, Endicott

If you need someplace warm to go for the day, the Broome County Senior Centers as well as the Broome County Public Library is open. If you bring your own containers you call fill them with water and have a chance to charge electronic devices.