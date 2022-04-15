BINGHAMTON, NY – Have unused or unwanted medications you need to get rid of?

The Broome County Health Department will be holding a Drug Take Back Day on April 30, where residents can bring their medications to be safely and properly disposed of.

You can bring pills, liquids, patches, used needles or other sharps and vapes, all you need to do is show up with them. Please note it is unsafe to dispose of these items in a regular trash bin.

Community resources such as Substance Use Treatment Providers, the Suicide Prevention Coalition and Narcan training will be available on site. You can also get a Deterra Drug Deactivation bag and medication lock boxes (these are available while supplies last).

Additionally, those wishing to get a COVID booster (1st or 2nd) can come as well to receive either Pfizer or Moderna.

The event will run from 9 to 2 at the Broome County Health Department.