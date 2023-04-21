BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 5th, 72-year-old Elizabeth Atkinson was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Binghamton native Rajee Almashni.

That day, Johnson City Police were called to the commons to check on Almashni, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Police attempted to make contact with Almashni, but he fled in a vehicle at a high rate of speed through the parking lot.

That is when Almashni allegedly struck Atkinson, who was exiting a store.

She was transported to Wilson Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Almashni then fled the scene and led police on a chase that ended with a foot pursuit on Baldwin Street.

He was quickly taken into custody.

Almashni submitted to field sobriety tests, resulting in him being charged with DWI.

Police also determined that Almashni stole property inside the Oakdale Commons before he was approached by the initial responding officer.

Today, Almanshi appeared in front of a judge in Broome County Court.

He is facing 17 charges, including murder, to all of which he pled not guilty.

He remains in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for more updates.