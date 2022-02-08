ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Police Department is reporting a fatal crash on Monday afternoon.

Police report that around 4 PM, the driver of a Subaru was driving north in a southbound lane of Route 26 south.

The vehicle then left the roadway on the west side, striking a utility pole and chain link fence before crashing into the side of 111 Grant Avenue.

The driver, Terese Kar of Friendsville, PA, was taken to Wilson Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and anyone with information is asked to call the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.