WILLET, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local whiskey distillery is combining myths and magic for a unique tasting experience.

Dragonfyre is a New York State farm distillery crafting whiskey, bourbon, and brandy from grain to glass. Located in Willet, Dragonfyre takes guests on a mystical journey with their handcrafted spirits and dragon-themed show room. From grinding the grain to distilling the whiskey and putting the cork in the bottle, all of the work put into Dragonfyre spirits is done on-site by owner Vince Pedini and his wife, Donna. Pedini is a third-generation distiller who has combined his love of spirits with the sci-fi fantasy genre.

“You can make so many different kinds of whiskey and so many different flavor profiles. Then, there are other techniques that you can try and do. It’s an endless possibility and that kind of goes to my crazy mad scientist side. So, between the crazy mad scientist side and the dragons, we have got all kinds of magic and science going on here,” said Pedini.

Dragonfyre Distillery is preparing for a variety of upcoming events and festivals. You can find the whiskey artists at Artists off Main in Cortland this weekend, Norwich’s Ren Fair on September 2nd and 3rd and The Great Cortland Pumpkin Fest in October.

For more information, visit dragonfyredistillery.com.