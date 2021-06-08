Drafts with Giraffes tickets are selling fast

HARPURSVILLE, NY- If you love craft beer and ciders alongside unique animal life you won’t want to miss Drafts with Giraffes, but act soon because tickers are selling fast!

On June 26th Animal Adventure Park will be closing the gates to the public early and opening them for guests 21 and older to explore the park as it is surrounded by dozens of stations holding around 50 selections of craft beers and ciders.

Tickets for this event must be purchased in advanced, and are $50 which includes all drink tastings, admission, and a souvenir glass.

Designated drivers must also purchase a ticket for $25 that includes admission and the souvenir glass as well.

There is a limited capacity of tickets for this event and they are selling out fast so be sure to purchase yours soon at theanimaladventurepark.com.