Dr. Fauci weighs in on the return to work and school

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr Anthony Fauci and his Coronavirus task force colleagues talked to U-S Senators this morning about how the country can safely return to work and school.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, told lawmakers – safely re-opening businesses and schools depends on how American’s act.

{***Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health ***} use the public health efforts as a tool to help get children back to school.

Dr. Fauci testified beating the virus – will take continued social distancing and mask use.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders questioned whether all Americans have access to masks.

{Senator Bernie Sanders, I/VT} Would you support an effort to greatly increase the production of high quality masks and distribute them free of charge?

{***Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health ***} I am thoroughly in favor of.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy took aim at President Trump for not setting the right example.

{Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} They’re watching him behave in a manner and encourage behavior that is directly contrary to what we’re being told.

Some Republicans on the committee say wearing a mask shouldn’t be a political statement.

{Senator Lamar Alexander, R/TN} unfortunately this simple life saving practice has become part of the political debate if you’re for Trump you don’t wear a mask – if you’re against Trump you do.

With cases rising as states re-open Dr. Fauci told Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren – he’s worried about where the country is headed.

{Senator Elizabeth Warren, D/MA} Can we expect these spike and infections to keep happening?

{***Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health ***} we are going to continue to be in a lot of trouble…

Experts say getting back to normalcy may hinge on the nation responding together – to wear masks, wash hands, and social distance.

