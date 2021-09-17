DR Construction and HVAC opens

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new construction and HVAC company hit the ground running a few week ago.

D R construction and HVAC is a full service commercial and residential construction, roofing, and HVAC supplier and vendor company.

Stephen Donnelly started this company because he said there was a need for it.

Since starting he’s brought in 7 employees that all have over a decade of experience.

Donnelly says quality is something he always looks for in a company.

“So that’s something that’s really different for us. We want to make sure that we aren’t just taking care of the customers, but that we’re also taking care of the employees and the folks that are helping us put out great quality work,” says Donnelly.

Donnelly says by the end of 2021 he plans to have 15 to 20 people working for D R construction.

Since starting the company, it has already done a few residential and commercial jobs.

It’s currently doing the roofing for the new Binghamton Bulldogs facility.

Anyone interested in learning more about D R construction, visit the website at DRCHVAC.com.