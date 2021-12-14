BINGHAMTON, NY – Hallelujah, the Downtown Singers are able to perform once again.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Binghamton Downtown Singers are staging a concert, a return of their annual holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”

As before COVID, the concert will take place inside Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.

The choir under the direction of Marisa Crabb will be smaller this year, about 65 rather than the usual more than 100.

And the singers, all vaccinated, will be wearing special singing masks during the performance.

Co-President of the group Julie Drozdowski has been singing with the group for more than a dozen years.

She’s joined by her partner and teenage daughter.

“It’s just kind of building that family in. And the emotion that you get from it when you get to perform such a wonderful work in a setting like this year after year and just bring that much joy to so many people,” says Drozdowski.

The concert features 4 soloists, soprano Martha Guth, mezzo-soprano Dawn Pierce, tenor Kevin Bryant and the return of baritone Timothy LeFebvre.

Plus a 17-piece chamber orchestra.

It takes place this Saturday at 7:30.

There is no cost of admission but donations will be accepted to help pay the musicians.

Capacity will be limited to between 250 and 300 people and the audience must show proof of vaccination and wear masks.