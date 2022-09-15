BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This fall’s edition of Binghamton Restaurant Week features a popular craft brewery that’s new to downtown.

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew opened its first floor in March and its rooftop patio in June.

It’s offering a 3 course lunch for $15 and a 3 course dinner for 25.

Highlights include an arugula and date salad and a chicken bacon ranch wrap for lunch and a sous vide steak sirloin.

General Manager Brody Terry says Downtown has more of a laid-back lounge feel and late-night party vibe than the Beer Tree Farm in Port Crane or the Beer Tree Factory at the Oakdale Commons.

He says Restaurant Week has been very popular over the first couple of days.

“We thought it was very important as a new restaurant to establish ourselves in downtown Binghamton. Personally, I’m excited because it’s getting a lot people in here that maybe didn’t know about us yet or have been reluctant to come out for whatever reason. It gives us an opportunity to put our best foot forward and show people what Beer Tree is all about.”

The owners of Beer Tree are also about to open a coffeehouse and roasteria called Batch Coffee on Chenango Bridge Road.

Downtown by Beer Tree offers its special lunch menu from 11 to 4 seven days a week.

The dinner menu is served from 4 to 9 Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 Friday and Saturday and until 8 on Sunday.

For a complete list of Restaurant Week eateries and their special menus, go to eatbing.com.